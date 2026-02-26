Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Embassy of Belgium: We join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 14:20
    Embassy of Belgium: We join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly

    The Embassy of Belgium has honored the memory of the victims of Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

    "Today, we join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly, 34 years ago," the embassy said in a post on X.

    Belgium Embassy Azerbaijan Khojaly genocide
    Belçika səfirliyi: Xocalıda həyatını itirənlərin xatirəsini yad edirik
    Посольство Бельгии: Чтим память жертв трагедии в Ходжалы

    Latest News

    15:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss prospects for broad cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:54

    Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    14:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry leadership honors memory of Khojaly victims

    Business
    14:39

    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Minsk

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Yuriy Husyev: 'We commemorate innocent victims of Khojaly with deep sorrow'

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Türkiye, Georgia key destinations for Azerbaijan's foreign investment

    Business
    14:20

    Embassy of Belgium: We join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Minister: Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye co-op is model of strategic partnership

    Business
    All News Feed