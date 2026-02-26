Embassy of Belgium: We join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 14:20
The Embassy of Belgium has honored the memory of the victims of Khojaly genocide, Report informs.
"Today, we join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly, 34 years ago," the embassy said in a post on X.
🇦🇿Bu gün biz 34 il əvvəl Xocalıda həyatını itirən insanların xatirəsini Azərbaycan xalqı ilə birlikdə anırıq.🕯️ 🌹🇦🇿— Embassy of Belgium in Baku (@BelgiuminBaku) February 26, 2026
