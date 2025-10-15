Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Elina Valtonen says negotiations in Baku successful

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 16:06
    Elina Valtonen says negotiations in Baku successful

    The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has noted that she held fruitful talks with Azerbaijani officials in Baku, Report informs.

    "Good discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today. I congratulate you on the agreements towards peace and normalization of relations with Armenia. The OSCE stands ready to support the implementation of the peace treaty and confidence-building measures. My meeting with the representatives of the civil society and think tanks of Azerbaijan will be scheduled for next week. I look forward to hearing their valuable insights on working to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms," she wrote on X.

    OSCE Elina Valtonen Azerbaijan
    Elina Valtonen Bakıdakı danışıqları uğurlu adlandırıb
    Элина Валтонен назвала переговоры в Баку успешными

