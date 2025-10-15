Elina Valtonen says negotiations in Baku successful
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2025
- 16:06
The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has noted that she held fruitful talks with Azerbaijani officials in Baku, Report informs.
"Good discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today. I congratulate you on the agreements towards peace and normalization of relations with Armenia. The OSCE stands ready to support the implementation of the peace treaty and confidence-building measures. My meeting with the representatives of the civil society and think tanks of Azerbaijan will be scheduled for next week. I look forward to hearing their valuable insights on working to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms," she wrote on X.
Latest News
17:06
Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan up over 9%Business
16:49
Azerbaijan introducing NAT technology to ensure blood donation safetyHealth
16:37
Activities of OSCE Minsk Process to be terminated by December 1, 2025Foreign policy
16:24
UK trade envoy Lord Alderdice to visit Azerbaijan in DecemberBusiness
16:12
Sharaa to request Assad's extradition during Moscow visitOther countries
16:08
Baku to host int'l conference on issues of Caspian SeaEcology
16:07
Russia refuses to comply with ECHR ruling on Georgia compensationRegion
16:06
Elina Valtonen says negotiations in Baku successfulForeign policy
16:05