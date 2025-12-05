Elchin Amirbayov briefs Swiss side on current state of Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, met with Paul Dziatkowiec, Director of the Mediation and Peace Support Group at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP).

According to Report, the meeting included an exchange of views on mechanisms through which the GCSP could support post-conflict peacebuilding activities in the region.

During the discussion, the humanitarian dialogue conducted over the past two years with the support of the Centre – bringing together Azerbaijani and Armenian think tanks and civil society representatives – was praised. The participation of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives in joint events and reciprocal visits, as well as reports prepared jointly by economic experts on the economic benefits of peace, were highlighted as important for preparing the populations of both countries for peace and for continuing such activities.

As part of his visit, Amirbayov also held a press briefing for accredited journalists at the United Nations Office in Geneva. During the briefing, the Presidential Representative addressed the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, steps taken by Azerbaijan to strengthen peace and development in the region, dialogue aimed at building mutual trust between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil societies, the landmine problem faced by Azerbaijan, the destruction of cultural heritage during the occupation, and the importance of opening transport links in the South Caucasus to expand the Middle Corridor.

He also answered numerous questions from journalists on these issues.