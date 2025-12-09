Elchin Amirbayov briefs Brussels on mines, regional transport projects

About 13.4% of Azerbaijan's territory - 11,667 km² - remains contaminated with mines and other explosive devices laid by Armenia during the years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, according to the data presented by Azerbaijani Presidential Representative on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov at a meeting with journalists at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Brussels.

Report informs, citing an article posted on The Belgium Times, that, according to the materials, since 1991 more than 3,400 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines, unexploded ordnance and other explosive items. Only between November 2020 and November 2023, 412 new incidents were recorded, in which 341 people were injured and 71 were killed.

The information also includes detailed statistics on devices detected during demining operations:

39,728 anti-personnel mines

22,822 anti-tank mines

A total of 232,522 explosive objects, including 169,972 unexploded ordnance and 62,550 mines

To date, 2,427 km² have been cleared, which is 20.8% of the total mine-contaminated areas. Large-scale mine contamination remains a serious obstacle to the return of internally displaced persons.

Since November 2020, $464 million has been spent on demining, of which $23.9 million was international assistance. 13 countries and 11 international organizations are involved in the work.

Elchin Amirbayov also presented maps of regional transport corridors, including the Zangazur Corridor designed to connect the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. These regional routes are part of the Middle Corridor linking China with Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and Türkiye.

The maps show existing railway lines, as well as sections under construction and planned, allowing an assessment of the prospects for expanding regional transport cooperation. The goal is to strengthen logistical connectivity, diversify trade routes and support stabilization efforts in the South Caucasus.

The strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium in areas such as energy, security, technological innovation and transport infrastructure was also discussed. Brussels, as a key EU decision-making center, was highlighted as an important platform for deepening institutional dialogue.

Elchin Amirbayov emphasized that Azerbaijan's foreign policy is based on a multi-vector approach, including partnerships with the EU, Türkiye, the Persian Gulf countries and Russia, which helps strengthen economic ties and support regional stability.