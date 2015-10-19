Egypt thanks Azerbaijan for support at elections of UN Security Council's non-permanent members

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt thanked Azerbaijan for support of the country during the elections of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Report informs, it was stated at the meeting of Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Egypt Haitham Galal with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The sides also discussed the prospects of bilateral relations, as well the regional issues.

Egypt has been elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, along with Senegal, Uruguay, Ukraine and Japan at elections in October.

Azerbaijan became a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council in 2012-2013.