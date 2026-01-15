Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussed
- 15 January, 2026
- 08:38
A meeting with representatives of Dutch companies has been held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in The Hague, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Netherlands wrote on social media, Report informs.
During the meeting, the diplomatic mission emphasized the high dynamics and potential for developing bilateral relations.
"Particular attention was paid to specific initiatives to expand business, investment, and trade opportunities, as well as further deepening cooperation in key economic sectors," reads the statement.
