Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussed

    Foreign policy
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 08:38
    Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussed

    A meeting with representatives of Dutch companies has been held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in The Hague, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Netherlands wrote on social media, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the diplomatic mission emphasized the high dynamics and potential for developing bilateral relations.

    "Particular attention was paid to specific initiatives to expand business, investment, and trade opportunities, as well as further deepening cooperation in key economic sectors," reads the statement.

    Azerbaijan Netherlands cooperation
    Azərbaycanla Niderland arasında iqtisadi tərəfdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Обсуждено экономическое сотрудничество между Азербайджаном и Нидерландами

    Latest News

    09:17
    Photo

    Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

    Region
    09:08

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.01.2026)

    Finance
    08:54

    Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some AI chips

    Other countries
    08:47

    US redirects carrier group from South China Sea to Middle East due to escalating Iran tensions

    Other countries
    08:38

    Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, Netherlands discussed

    Foreign policy
    08:31

    Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela"s Rodriguez

    Other countries
    08:23

    US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump

    Other countries
    08:17

    Death toll from Iran approaches 2,600

    Region
    08:08

    Trump says Zelenskyy holding up peace deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed