​Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov will visit Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan informed Report that, the visit of Alexey Volkov aims at participation in high-level conference dedicated to the European Neighborhood Policy, which will be held in Baku on November from 8 to 9 in the framework of Azerbaijani Chairmanship of the CoE Committee of Ministers.

Also it is expected to hold bilateral meetings of Alexey Volkov with Azerbaijani officials.