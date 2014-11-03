 Top
    ​Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

    Alexey Volkov to attend a conference in Baku

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov will visit Azerbaijan.

    Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan informed Report that, the visit of Alexey Volkov aims at participation in high-level conference dedicated to the European Neighborhood Policy, which will be held in Baku on November from 8 to 9 in the framework of Azerbaijani Chairmanship of the CoE Committee of Ministers.

    Also it is expected to hold bilateral meetings of Alexey Volkov with Azerbaijani officials.

