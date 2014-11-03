​Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov will visit Azerbaijan.
Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan informed Report that, the visit of Alexey Volkov aims at participation in high-level conference dedicated to the European Neighborhood Policy, which will be held in Baku on November from 8 to 9 in the framework of Azerbaijani Chairmanship of the CoE Committee of Ministers.
Also it is expected to hold bilateral meetings of Alexey Volkov with Azerbaijani officials.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
