Deepening of cooperation between Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Mexico was discussed in Baku

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini hold a meeting with president of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov.

Report was informed at the embassy of Mexico, that the ambassador of Mexico reported on the embassy’s opening history and discussed the progress in bilateral relations, observed in recent years. He also talked about the activity of the Central Bank of Mexico and the work done in recent decades in the development of the country's financial and economic system. At the same time, were highlightedimportant data of the Mexican economy and its current position in the world.

E.Rustamov stressed the need to know and investigate the experiences of the respective foreign institutions. He also talked about the history and ways of developmentof the banking system in Azerbaijan. In this context, it was emphasized that the exchange of knowledge could be fruitful for the development of the aforementioned structure.

Both sides expressed their views, as well as their desire to strengthen ties and seek ways for technical collaboration between the Central Banks of Mexico and Azerbaijan.