Congo official: Baku Initiative Group's focus on colonialism is commendable

    The Baku Initiative Group has brought to international attention an issue rarely discussed globally - the colonization of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congolese journalist, lecturer, and independent researcher Dieudonné Kwebe-Kimpele said during a discussion at Baku State University titled "Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting consequences," Report informs.

    He said the Baku Initiative Group's addressing this topic is commendable:

    "While this issue is not being discussed in the international community, the Baku Initiative Group is re-examining 140 years of colonial history," Kwebe-Kimpele said.

    He also shared findings from his 35 years of research, noting that unexpected conclusions had emerged: "Belgium turned Congo into a colony through a process of acquisition," he stated.

