Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Conference on right of Western Azerbaijanis to return held in Brussels

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 11:18
    Conference on right of Western Azerbaijanis to return held in Brussels

    An international conference dedicated to the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their historical lands has been held in Brussels, Report informs.

    The event was held with the support of the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC) and the French NGO CAP Freedom of Conscience.

    The conference was attended by international law experts, researchers, and public figures from Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and Azerbaijan. Participants discussed the deportation of Azerbaijanis from their lands and emphasized that the right to return is a fundamental right enshrined in international documents.

    WAC Chairman Aziz Alakbarli noted that in the 20th century, Azerbaijanis were systematically and gradually forced to leave their historical territories. He also stated that as a result of Armenia's policies, the Azerbaijani population has suffered billions of dollars in material damage and their cultural heritage has been destroyed.

    Alakbarli emphasized that, despite numerous appeals, the Armenian side refuses to engage in dialogue with the Community. He added that the WAC supports Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's policy aimed at strengthening peace and coexistence in the region, and expressed confidence that the success achieved at the August 8 meeting in Washington will contribute to stability in the South Caucasus.

    The conference also included a photo exhibition dedicated to the destroyed cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijanis.

    Western Azerbaijan Community CAP Freedom of Conscience conference
    Photo
    Brüsseldə qərbi azərbaycanlıların tarixi torpaqlarına qayıdış hüququna dair konfrans keçirilib
    Photo
    В Брюсселе прошла конференция о праве западных азербайджанцев на возвращение

    Latest News

    12:24

    Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

    Region
    12:10

    Vusal Gurbanov: AI-based control models to become new insurance standard

    Finance
    12:08

    EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

    Individual sports
    12:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    11:51

    CBA official: InsurTech boosts cooperation among Turkic states

    Finance
    11:47

    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    11:42

    Azerbaijan's bank assets rise to 56.1B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed