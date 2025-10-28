Conference on right of Western Azerbaijanis to return held in Brussels

An international conference dedicated to the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their historical lands has been held in Brussels, Report informs.

The event was held with the support of the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC) and the French NGO CAP Freedom of Conscience.

The conference was attended by international law experts, researchers, and public figures from Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and Azerbaijan. Participants discussed the deportation of Azerbaijanis from their lands and emphasized that the right to return is a fundamental right enshrined in international documents.

WAC Chairman Aziz Alakbarli noted that in the 20th century, Azerbaijanis were systematically and gradually forced to leave their historical territories. He also stated that as a result of Armenia's policies, the Azerbaijani population has suffered billions of dollars in material damage and their cultural heritage has been destroyed.

Alakbarli emphasized that, despite numerous appeals, the Armenian side refuses to engage in dialogue with the Community. He added that the WAC supports Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's policy aimed at strengthening peace and coexistence in the region, and expressed confidence that the success achieved at the August 8 meeting in Washington will contribute to stability in the South Caucasus.

The conference also included a photo exhibition dedicated to the destroyed cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijanis.