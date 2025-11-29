China's participation in 13th Global Baku Forum discussed in Beijing meetings

Representatives of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center discussed China's participation in the 13th Global Baku Forum during high-level meetings in Beijing, Report informs.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with Wu Hongbo, former Chinese Special Representative for European Affairs, followed by meetings with Professor Li Daokui of Tsinghua University, director of the China and World Economy Center (CCWE), and Dr. David Pan, Executive Dean of Schwarzman College and a board member of the Center. The discussions focused on cooperation opportunities and China's role in the upcoming forum.

The next day, the delegation met with Wu Ken, president of the China Foreign Affairs University, and vice-president Yan Tao, exchanging views on humanitarian dialogue, joint work on global issues, and multilateral cooperation.

As part of the program, the delegation also met with former World Bank Chief Economist and Vice President Professor Justin Yifu Lin. Following discussions on regional economic trends and sustainable development strategies, the parties exchanged views on the 13th Global Baku Forum in 2026, the World Urban Forum, and other UN-related events organized by the Center.