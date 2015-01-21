 Top
    Charge d'Affaires: "New US ambassador to arrive in Azerbaijan in near future"

    The new ambassador is looking forward to contribute to the development and strengthening existing relations between US and Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States to Azerbaijan Robert Sekuta will arrive in Baku soon. Report informs, it was stated by the Charge d'Affaires of US Embassy Derek Hogan.

    D. Hogan said that the exact date of arrival is unknown.

    "I previously had several conversations with Ambassador Robert Sekuta. He said that will arrive in the near future and is looking forward to contribute to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the two countries," D.Hogan said.

