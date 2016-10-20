Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan keen to strengthen relations with Canada

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Azerbaijan and Canada can be described as friendly and stable.

Report informs, Chargé D'Affaires of Azerbaijan in Canada Ramil Huseynli told to The Hill.

According to him, Azerbaijan has a keen interest in deepening relations with Canada. At the same time, he stressed the importance of bilateral relations: "Canada is not actively involved in the geopolitical processes going on in the South Caucasus. Bilateral visits could improve on appreciation for the opportunities in this region".

The diplomat expressed gratitude to the Canadian government for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about economic relations R. Huseynli said bilateral business ties between Azerbaijan and Canada have intensified over recent years . Thus, bilateral trade increased from 20 mln USD in 2004 to close to 1 bln in 2008.

According to R. Huseynli, Canadian companies are actively involved in projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Southern Gas Corridor and others.