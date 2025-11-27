Chairman of Turks Abroad and Related Communities to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2025
- 10:45
The Chairman of the Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Abdulhadi Turus, will visit Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The visit will take place today, November 27.
Abdulhadi Turus will hold a number of meetings in Azerbaijan.
