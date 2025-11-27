Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS
    Chairman of Turks Abroad and Related Communities to visit Azerbaijan

    The Chairman of the Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Abdulhadi Turus, will visit Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The visit will take place today, November 27.

    Abdulhadi Turus will hold a number of meetings in Azerbaijan.

    Türkiyə diaspor komitəsinin sədri Azərbaycana gəlir
    Председатель Управления по делам турок за рубежом посетит Азербайджан

