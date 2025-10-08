Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Canadian PM talks about Azerbaijan-Armenia peace with US President

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 09:37
    Canadian PM talks about Azerbaijan-Armenia peace with US President

    Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke about the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Report informs via CNN.

    Calling his US counterpart a "transformative president," Carney began rattling off conflicts between India and Pakistan, and Azerbaijan and Armenia, before trying to conclude with Trump's latest efforts to broker peace in Gaza.

    Canada US Mark Carney Donald Trump Azerbaijan-Armenia peace
    Kanadanın Baş naziri ABŞ Prezidenti ilə Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasındakı sülhdən danışıb
    Карни на встрече с Трампом коснулся мира между Баку и Ереваном

    Latest News

    10:57

    Qatar expects from Israel written guarantees for peace in Gaza

    Other countries
    10:54

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting agri-exports

    Health
    10:53

    Number of Azerbaijanis marrying foreign nationals revealed

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Eleven Pakistan paramilitary troops killed in ambush near Afgan border

    Other countries
    10:47

    Transport minister: Czech Republic closely monitoring development of Zangazur Corridor - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    10:16

    Iran's foreign ministry summons European ambassadors

    Region
    10:09

    Azerbaijani oil price dips below $70

    Energy
    09:52

    South Korean ambassador participates in seminar on peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    09:46

    ANAMA to establish mobile base in Hadrut

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed