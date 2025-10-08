Canadian PM talks about Azerbaijan-Armenia peace with US President
- 08 October, 2025
- 09:37
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke about the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Report informs via CNN.
Calling his US counterpart a "transformative president," Carney began rattling off conflicts between India and Pakistan, and Azerbaijan and Armenia, before trying to conclude with Trump's latest efforts to broker peace in Gaza.
