Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Prime Minister of Cambodia: Relations exist with Azerbaijan in defense, security, and education

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 12:53
    Prime Minister of Cambodia: Relations exist with Azerbaijan in defense, security, and education

    Cambodia and Azerbaijan maintain cooperation in the fields of defense, security, and education, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

    The prime minister also stated that the two countries had agreed to strengthen their relations at the multilateral level and within international platforms.

    "At the multilateral level, we reaffirmed our commitment to our shared goals. Cambodia and Azerbaijan have a history of interaction within international platforms, including in the context of relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Today, the global situation is becoming increasingly complex, making interaction between regions and countries particularly important, especially at the international level. Under these conditions, the desire of Cambodia and Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation will contribute to the development of multilateral engagement," he added.

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Kambocanın Baş naziri: Azərbaycanla müdafiə, təhlükəsizlik, təhsil sahələrində münasibətlər mövcuddur
    Хун Манет: Азербайджан и Камбоджа сотрудничают в сферах обороны, безопасности и образования
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