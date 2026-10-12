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    Cambodia and Azerbaijan interested in establishing air links

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 12:27
    Cambodia and Azerbaijan interested in establishing air links

    Cambodia and Azerbaijan are interested in establishing air links between the two countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said during a joint statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

    The prime minister said the two sides had discussed the possibility of organizing meetings and consultations between relevant government agencies to explore a potential air services agreement.

    Such an agreement could help improve transport connectivity between the countries, Hun Manet noted.

    He also expressed hope that an Azerbaijani business delegation would visit Cambodia to explore opportunities for cooperation.

    "I will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of Azerbaijan's private sector this afternoon. We also hope to invite an Azerbaijani business delegation to Cambodia to explore prospects for cooperation," the prime minister said.

    Hun Manet emphasized that engagement between private-sector representatives was important for identifying concrete investment opportunities and strengthening business ties between the two countries.

    Hun Manet Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Baş nazir: Kamboca və Azərbaycan ölkələr arasında aviaəlaqənin qurulmasında maraqlıdırlar
    Премьер-министр: Камбоджа и Азербайджан заинтересованы в установлении взаимного авиасообщения
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