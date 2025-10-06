Binali Yildirim: OTS summit in Azerbaijan a historic meeting for Turkic unity

The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), hosted by Azerbaijan, is a historic meeting that strengthens unity, stability, and the shared future of the Turkic world, said Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the OTS Council of Elders, Report informs.

In a post on his social media platform X, Yildirim shared insights following his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala.

He noted that the brotherhood-driven unity among Turkic nations serves as a lasting source of strength for regional peace and global order.

Yildirim also expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the warm hospitality.

He is currently in Azerbaijan to attend the 12th OTS Summit.