Binali Yildirim: Mutual trade among Turkic states totals only $70 billion

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 13:30
    Although the total trade volume of Turkic states exceeds $1 trillion, mutual trade among them amounts to just $70 billion, Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), told journalists following the council's 18th meeting in Baku, Report informs.

    Yildirim explained that the reason for this low figure is that Turkic states tend to prioritize trade with third countries rather than among themselves:

    "In this regard, it is essential that we first address our needs within our own community. The Turkic states have significant potential in terms of trade. Our goal is to further strengthen and develop this unity."

    Binəli Yıldırım: Türk dövlətləri arasında qarşılıqlı ticarət dövriyyəsi cəmi 70 milyard dollardır
    Бинали Йылдырым: Товарооборот между тюркскими странами составляет всего $70 млрд

