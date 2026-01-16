BIG, International Sikh Youth Federation issue appeal to international community
Foreign policy
- 16 January, 2026
- 16:38
The Baku Initiative Group and the International Sikh Youth Federation have issued an appeal to the international community calling for global action against violence against Sikhs, Report informs.
The appeal was adopted at a conference in Baku dedicated to the Indian government's repressive policies against national minorities.
The conference, titled "Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground," was organized by the BIG.
