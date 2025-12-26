Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's schedule

There are currently no plans in the work schedule of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the European Political Community conference, which will be held in Armenia next year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

According to Report, he said that the format of the European Political Community conferences has changed and that invitations are now sent directly to heads of state.

"According to the information available to me, there are no plans in President Ilham Aliyev's calendar to take part in this conference. More precise information can, of course, be provided by the Presidential Administration," the minister noted.