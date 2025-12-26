Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's schedule
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 18:51
There are currently no plans in the work schedule of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the European Political Community conference, which will be held in Armenia next year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.
According to Report, he said that the format of the European Political Community conferences has changed and that invitations are now sent directly to heads of state.
"According to the information available to me, there are no plans in President Ilham Aliyev's calendar to take part in this conference. More precise information can, of course, be provided by the Presidential Administration," the minister noted.
Latest News
19:39
Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026Region
19:19
Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fireOther countries
19:05
Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal frameworkForeign policy
18:59
Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP projectForeign policy
18:51
Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's scheduleForeign policy
18:38
Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against ArmeniaForeign policy
18:28
Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require itDomestic policy
18:18
Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' CenterSocial security
18:15