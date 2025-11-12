Bayramov says Azerbaijan ready to assist in eliminating consequences of plane crash

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

As the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences to brotherly Türkiye over the crash of its C-130 military transport aircraft, wished eternal rest to those who lost their lives, and patience to their loved ones.

He also said the Azerbaijani side is maintaining constant contact with the relevant government bodies of Türkiye and Georgia regarding the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized the country"s readiness to take part in search and rescue operations and to provide all necessary support in eliminating the consequences of the plane crash.

Hakan Fidan expressed gratitude for the condolences and support on this difficult day.