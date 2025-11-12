Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Bayramov says Azerbaijan ready to assist in eliminating consequences of plane crash

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 09:33
    Bayramov says Azerbaijan ready to assist in eliminating consequences of plane crash

    Azerbaijan"s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

    As the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences to brotherly Türkiye over the crash of its C-130 military transport aircraft, wished eternal rest to those who lost their lives, and patience to their loved ones.

    He also said the Azerbaijani side is maintaining constant contact with the relevant government bodies of Türkiye and Georgia regarding the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister emphasized the country"s readiness to take part in search and rescue operations and to provide all necessary support in eliminating the consequences of the plane crash.

    Hakan Fidan expressed gratitude for the condolences and support on this difficult day.

    plane crash Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan AzerbaijaniMFA Turkiye
    Nazir: Azərbaycan təyyarə qəzasının nəticələrinin aradan qaldırılması üçün lazımi dəstəyi göstərməyə hazırdır
    Глава МИД: Азербайджан готов оказать необходимую поддержку для устранения последствий авиакатастрофы

    Latest News

    10:12

    ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policy

    Business
    10:12

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)

    Finance
    10:05

    ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026

    Business
    09:59

    Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckage

    Region
    09:58

    Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law state

    Domestic policy
    09:54
    Photo

    Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

    Region
    09:52

    Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the time

    Domestic policy
    09:45

    ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challenges

    Business
    09:38

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

    Other
    All News Feed