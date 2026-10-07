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    Bayramov calls for stronger Middle Corridor, green energy cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 20:13
    Bayramov calls for stronger Middle Corridor, green energy cooperation

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has called for concrete joint action to expand Middle Corridor cargo capacity, digital connectivity and green energy cooperation with Central Asian states.

    According to Bayramov's post on X, he made the remarks at a meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Awaza during his working visit to Turkmenistan.

    Bayramov said the participants reviewed preparations for the upcoming summit and highlighted the rapidly expanding integration among the countries.

    He said he had emphasized the need for concrete joint steps to increase cargo capacity along the Middle Corridor, expand digital networks and advance the strategic green energy partnership between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Bayramov added that deeper mutual trade and coordinated responses to shared environmental challenges, particularly the declining level of the Caspian Sea, would help transform strong political trust into greater regional resilience and interconnectivity.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Middle Corridor
    Azərbaycan ekoloji çağırışlar və Xəzər dənizinin dayazlaşmasını qabardıb
    Азербайджан обратил внимание на экологические вызовы и обмеление Каспия на саммите стран СНГ
    44 - Tezliklə
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