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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bayramov, Barrot review Azerbaijan-France agenda

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 21:38
    Bayramov, Barrot review Azerbaijan-France agenda

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the bilateral agenda and discussed Azerbaijan-EU relations.

    They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including the regional security situation and other matters of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Jean-Noel Barrot UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
    Azərbaycan və Fransanın XİN başçıları görüşüb
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Франции обсудили региональные и международные вопросы
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