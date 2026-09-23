Bayramov, Barrot review Azerbaijan-France agenda
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 21:38
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the bilateral agenda and discussed Azerbaijan-EU relations.
They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including the regional security situation and other matters of mutual interest.
Azərbaycan və Fransanın XİN başçıları görüşüb
Главы МИД Азербайджана и Франции обсудили региональные и международные вопросы
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