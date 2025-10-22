Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington Accords

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 13:45
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington Accords

    Azerbaijan is already seeing positive results from the agreements reached at the Washington summit on August 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.

    According to the minister, one positive step was the beginning of the process to dissolve the Minsk Group on September 1.

    "We know that negotiations between the US and Armenia on the implementation of the TRIPP project are ongoing. Among the positive elements, we can note Azerbaijan's decision to allow cargo transit to Armenia through its territory-in particular, grain supplies from Kazakhstan," Bayramov noted.

    Nazir: Azərbaycan Vaşinqton razılaşmasının müsbət nəticələrini görməkdədir
    Байрамов: Азербайджан видит позитивные результаты Вашингтонских договоренностей

