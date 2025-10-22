Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington Accords
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 13:45
Azerbaijan is already seeing positive results from the agreements reached at the Washington summit on August 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.
According to the minister, one positive step was the beginning of the process to dissolve the Minsk Group on September 1.
"We know that negotiations between the US and Armenia on the implementation of the TRIPP project are ongoing. Among the positive elements, we can note Azerbaijan's decision to allow cargo transit to Armenia through its territory-in particular, grain supplies from Kazakhstan," Bayramov noted.
Latest News
14:13
Travelers from eight countries arrive in Azerbaijan's KhankandiKarabakh
14:10
Estonian FM: Azerbaijan is important for both Estonia and the regionForeign policy
14:08
Bayramov: Second route of Middle Corridor could make Armenia a transit countryForeign policy
14:06
Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formedForeign policy
13:55
Azerbaijan-Estonia trade turnover totals $25M in Jan.-Aug. 2025Foreign policy
13:49
Azerbaijan, Estonia to hold political consultations in 2026Foreign policy
13:45
Bayramov: Azerbaijan sees positive results from Washington AccordsForeign policy
13:43
Photo
Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs hold closed-door meeting in TbilisiForeign policy
13:42