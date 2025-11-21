Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Foreign policy
    21 November, 2025
    Bangladesh urges ethical conduct in media amid digital growth

    Bangladesh expects responsible and ethical behavior from the media as digital platforms rapidly expand and increase their influence, Noor Mohammad Mahbubul Haq, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh, said at the D-8 Media Forum in Baku on "Fostering dialogue, collaboration and regional cohesion," Report informs.

    "The government of Bangladesh does not support controlling the media, but expects ethical and responsible behavior from all media participants-from content creators and users to media outlets," he said.

    Haq noted that modern digital platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and others have a far greater impact than traditional media, as they can disseminate information instantly and transcend national borders.

    He emphasized that the influence of social networks can be so significant that it may affect political processes, citing examples observed in several countries, including Bangladesh, in recent years.

    "Countries cannot ignore technological evolution, but they must learn to use its opportunities constructively. Key measures include developing media literacy, implementing fact-checking systems, using technology to detect suspicious content, and training professionals to adapt to the constantly changing digital environment," Haq added.

    Banqladeş rəqəmsal platformaların artan təsiri fonunda medianı məsuliyyətli davranışa çağırıb
    Бангладеш призвал к ответственному поведению медиасферы на фоне роста влияния цифровых платформ

