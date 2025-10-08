Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Bangladesh proposes visa-free travel with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:45
    Bangladesh proposes visa-free travel with Azerbaijan

    Proposals have been made to abolish visas between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan, Amanul Haq, non-resident Ambassador of Bangladesh to Azerbaijan, told Report.

    The ambassador, based in Ankara, noted that there are currently no direct flights between the two countries. However, as bilateral ties continue to improve, Bangladesh has initiated efforts to establish a direct air connection through a signed agreement.

    "In addition, facilitating visa procedures between our countries should not be overlooked. Simplifying visa requirements is a key factor to encourage more Bangladeshis to visit Azerbaijan and vice versa," he said.

    Haq added that Bangladesh has already submitted its proposal to Azerbaijan and is optimistic about receiving a positive response.

