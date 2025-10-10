Baku welcomes agreement reached to establish ceasefire in Gaza
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 20:36
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has welcomed the agreement reached to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, Report informs.
"We welcome the agreement reached on Gaza that would establish a ceasefire in Gaza, and pave the way for the release of hostages and prisoners, and for the unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and its reconstruction. We hope all the phases of the agreement will be duly implemented, and intensify efforts for just and lasting peace to the region. We commend the mediation by the United States, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt toward this outcome," reads the post.
