    Baku welcomes agreement reached to establish ceasefire in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 20:36
    Baku welcomes agreement reached to establish ceasefire in Gaza

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has welcomed the agreement reached to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, Report informs.

    "We welcome the agreement reached on Gaza that would establish a ceasefire in Gaza, and pave the way for the release of hostages and prisoners, and for the unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and its reconstruction. We hope all the phases of the agreement will be duly implemented, and intensify efforts for just and lasting peace to the region. We commend the mediation by the United States, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt toward this outcome," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gaza ceasefire
    Rəsmi Bakı Qəzzada atəşkəsin təsis edilməsinə şərait yaradacaq razılaşmanı alqışlayıb
    Азербайджан поприветствовал соглашение между Израилем и ХАМАС по Газе

