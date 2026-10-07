Baku urges Yerevan to disclose information on missing persons without delay
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2026
- 10:52
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Azerbaijan is once again calling on Armenia to provide all information on the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, including details about burial sites, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said at the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons in Baku.
Report quotes him as saying this information should be disclosed without delay and conveyed through all available channels.
"We once again call on Armenia to share accurate information on the fate and whereabouts of thousands of missing Azerbaijanis, including information on burial sites," Rzayev said.
İtkin düşmüş azərbaycanlılar barədə bütün məlumatları paylaşması üçün Ermənistana çağırış edilib
Баку призвал Ереван без промедления раскрыть информацию о пропавших без вести
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