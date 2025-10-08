Baku to host second meeting of OTS ministers of industry, science, technology, innovation

The second meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Baku on October 23-24, 2025, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration adopted following the 12th Summit of the organization's Heads of State.

"Welcome the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the OTS to be held on 23 24 October 2025 in Baku, and encourage Member States and Observers to actively participate to strengthen cooperation in these fields," reads the message.