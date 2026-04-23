The international conference dedicated to neocolonialism and global inequality, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), continues to remain in the spotlight of international media and academic circles.

Report informs that an analytical material titled "Colonial Inequality in Focus: Reflections from the Baku Initiative Group Conference" has been published on the official website of Kesmonds International University, which operates in more than 10 countries, including Cameroon, the US, Great Britain, and China, dedicated to BIG's activities and the aforementioned event.

The article notes that the participation of representatives from Kesmonds International University at the conference alongside anthropologists and psychotherapists who work directly on the ground with the indigenous populations of colonial territories for the first time, experts who participated in the creation of a Virtual Museum dedicated to colonialism, as well as leaders of independence movements operating in those territories, and researchers specializing in neocolonialism, demonstrates the breadth of BIG's geographical scope of activities.

In particular, it is emphasized that experts coming together on a single platform to conduct discussions around maintaining the severe consequences of colonialism and neocolonialism, issues of historical justice and accountability on the international agenda is a vivid example of the Baku Initiative Group being an influential international organization conducting strategic discussions at the global level and having transformed into a platform.

It is brought to attention that issues such as global inequality caused by colonialism and neocolonialism, economic exploitation carried out by colonial powers in those territories, unlawful dispossession of indigenous peoples from their lands and their exclusion from participation in the real economy of their own countries, concentration of wealth in one hand as a result of colonial exploitation, forced labor, slavery, racial discrimination and limited access to education, the compensation obligations imposed on them after gaining independence as exemplified by Haiti, and the heavy debt burden that has constrained the country's development for generations were illuminated more deeply at the event.

The analytical material brings to the readers' attention that the Baku Initiative Group is not merely an organization that raises issues of historical justice stemming from colonialism and neocolonialism, but is simultaneously a global thought platform that puts forward sustainable and constructive solutions for the modern world.