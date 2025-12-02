Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Baku hosts official reception on occasion of UAE's Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 19:50
    Baku hosts official reception on occasion of UAE's Independence Day

    An official reception is being held in Baku on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Report informs that the event organized by the UAE Embassy in Azerbaijan began with the national anthems of both countries.

    The Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov is attending the reception as an honorary guest.

    Among the guests are representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attachés, members of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly), and public-political figures.

    Bakıda BƏƏ-nin Müstəqillik Günü münasibətilə rəsmi qəbul keçirilir
    В Баку проходит официальный прием по случаю Дня независимости ОАЭ

