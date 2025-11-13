Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Baku hosts official reception on 42nd anniversary of TRNC independence

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 19:49
    Baku hosts official reception on 42nd anniversary of TRNC independence

    An official reception is held in Baku on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

    As Report informs, the event began with a minute of silence in memory of the Turkish military personnel who died in the plane crash in Georgia.

    Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the TRNC were played.

    The reception is attended by state and government representatives, MPs, businessmen, and journalists.

    TRNC Northern Cyprus
    Photo
    Bakıda Şimali Kiprin müstəqilliyinin 42-ci ildönümü münasibətilə rəsmi qəbul keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Баку проходит официальный прием по случаю 42-летие независимости ТРСК

    Latest News

    21:01

    South Africa intends to launch bid for 2036 or 2040 Games

    Other countries
    20:38

    Azerbaijan to host OTS Solidarity NGO Forum

    Domestic policy
    20:27

    Belgian envoy: Peace between Baku and Yerevan will benefit everyone

    Foreign policy
    20:09

    Ambassador: Belgium supports further deepening of Azerbaijan-EU relations

    Foreign policy
    20:03

    50,000 students from Turkic states study in Northern Cyprus

    Foreign policy
    19:49
    Photo

    Baku hosts official reception on 42nd anniversary of TRNC independence

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    ADB approves first financing package for Türkiye

    Finance
    19:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Pakistan's Federal Ombudsman

    Foreign policy
    19:06

    Finland to ask EC for €16M to strengthen surveillance of eastern border

    Other countries
    All News Feed