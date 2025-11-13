Baku hosts official reception on 42nd anniversary of TRNC independence
Foreign policy
- 13 November, 2025
- 19:49
An official reception is held in Baku on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
As Report informs, the event began with a minute of silence in memory of the Turkish military personnel who died in the plane crash in Georgia.
Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the TRNC were played.
The reception is attended by state and government representatives, MPs, businessmen, and journalists.
