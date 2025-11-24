Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

At the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries held in Baku, the panel titled "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" brought together civil society representatives to discuss new opportunities for cooperation, Report informs.

Speaking at the panel, Zhansayo Ismagulova, Chair of Kazakhstan's Future with You Republican Public Association, said the first Solidarity Forum opens doors to improving coordination among NGOs.

She noted that the platform will help harmonize public-initiative approaches, strengthen communication mechanisms, support analytical and methodological exchanges, and develop joint programs for enhancing human capital and social resilience in the region.

Assiya Tikeyeva, Director of Kazakhstan's Community Hub Public Foundation, emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation among NGOs in Turkic states:

She highlighted that shared values, roots, and languages unite the organizations of the Turkic world, and increased collaboration will lead to more effective experience-sharing and stronger outcomes.

Ayan Turekulov, head of Kazakhstan's Second Republic Public Foundation, underlined the need for creating an open academy for exchanging experience on cultural heritage preservation within civil society:

He stressed that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan act as emerging common powers, expanding their role in global politics and multilateral cooperation, and that through active interaction, Central Asia and Azerbaijan already function as a unified geopolitical and strategic space.

Agil Jamal, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Common Values Public Union, pointed to Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan cooperation and suggested joint action against the Caspian Sea's shallowing problem, stating that NGOs from both countries can effectively work together in this area.

Shalala Hasanova, Chair of the Support for the Development of Public Relations Public Union, said new joint projects across the Turkic world are crucial:

She noted that with over 300 million Turks worldwide, shared history and values provide a strong foundation for unity, and new initiatives can play an essential role in deepening integration.

Hajibay Heydarli, a member of the Public Union for Supporting the Socio-Economic Development of Youth, added that the topics discussed at the forum will serve as an important roadmap for NGOs across OTS member states.