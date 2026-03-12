Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president says

International platforms such as the Global Baku Forum have taken on special significance amid rising global tensions, as they allow open discussion of worldwide political developments, former President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili (2013–2018) said on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

According to Report, he noted that forum participants show great interest in discussing current world events and the future of international politics.

"I would say exceptional people with unique experience have gathered here. Thank you to the International Nizami Ganjavi Center for providing the opportunity, in such anxious times, to meet with each other and discuss the future of both our region and political processes around the world," Margvelashvili said.