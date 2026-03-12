Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president says

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 09:49
    Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president says

    International platforms such as the Global Baku Forum have taken on special significance amid rising global tensions, as they allow open discussion of worldwide political developments, former President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili (2013–2018) said on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

    According to Report, he noted that forum participants show great interest in discussing current world events and the future of international politics.

    "I would say exceptional people with unique experience have gathered here. Thank you to the International Nizami Ganjavi Center for providing the opportunity, in such anxious times, to meet with each other and discuss the future of both our region and political processes around the world," Margvelashvili said.

    Giorgi Margvelashvili Global Baku Forum
    Marqvelaşvili: Bakı forumu xüsusi təcrübəyə malik insanları bir araya toplayıb
    Маргвелашвили: Бакинский форум собрал особенных людей с особенным опытом

    Latest News

    09:53

    US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve

    Other countries
    09:49

    Indonesia lowers number of troops it will contribute to Gaza security force to 8,000

    Other countries
    09:49

    Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president says

    Foreign policy
    09:45

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95

    Energy
    09:43

    Valdis Zatlers: Global crises cannot be resolved by force alone

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil field

    Other countries
    09:32

    Kiril Petkov: Baku Forum to be key platform in challenging times

    Foreign policy
    09:28

    Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and region

    Foreign policy
    09:27

    Trump threatens to destroy Iran's power grid within an hour

    Other countries
    All News Feed