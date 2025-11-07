Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Forum '5 Years of Victory' held in Istanbul

On November 6, the Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Forum "5 Years of Victory" was held in Istanbul, organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA), Report informs.

The goal of the forum is to raise awareness about Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War among young people, as well as to strengthen friendship and fraternal ties between the youth of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Acting Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Yusif Valiyev and Chairman of TUGVA Ibrahim Besinci noted that the historic victory is a source of pride not only for the Azerbaijani people but also for the entire Turkic world.

Victory videos were shown to guests, reflecting the valor of the Azerbaijani army, the resilience of the people, and the large-scale restoration work carried out in the liberated territories.