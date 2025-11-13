Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijani President: Opening of Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:18
    Azerbaijani President: Opening of Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries

    "The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Uzbekistan"s UzA agency, according to Report.

    "Azerbaijan's modern transport infrastructure, including its commercial fleet, the Alat International Trade Port, whose capacity will reach 25 million tons in the coming years, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the country's nine international airports are all seen as factors to enhance Azerbaijan's role as a global transport and logistical hub," the head of state noted.

    Prezident: Zəngəzur dəhlizinin açılması bütün Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələrinə fayda gətirəcək
    Президент: Открытие Зангезурского коридора принесет пользу всем странам Центральной Азии

