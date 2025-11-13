Azerbaijani President: Opening of Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries

"The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all Central Asian countries," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Uzbekistan"s UzA agency, according to Report.

"Azerbaijan's modern transport infrastructure, including its commercial fleet, the Alat International Trade Port, whose capacity will reach 25 million tons in the coming years, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the country's nine international airports are all seen as factors to enhance Azerbaijan's role as a global transport and logistical hub," the head of state noted.