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The average age of taxis in Baku is five years, comparable to figures in leading European cities, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue in Baku.

According to Report, he said that previously, more than 60% of taxis in the capital were over 15 years old.

"However, the situation is changing fundamentally following the reforms. This naturally minimizes environmental damage. Hybrid and electric vehicles now account for around 70% of the taxi fleet," Hummatov said.

He noted that reforms were also continuing in rail transport.

"As a result, passenger capacity will increase significantly. This will naturally reduce demand for cars and lessen environmental damage. Today, the metro and buses carry around 2.6 million passengers a day in the city," the deputy minister concluded.