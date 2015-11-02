​Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to President of Romania

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the President of Romania, Klaus Johannis.

Report informs, the letter states:

"Dear Mr. President,

I am deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties caused by fire that occurred in a nightclub in Bucharest.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I express my deep condolences to you, families and relatives of the victims and all the people of Romania, I wish healing to the wounded."