 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to President of Romania

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences and I wish healing to wounded

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the President of Romania, Klaus Johannis.

    Report informs, the letter states:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    I am deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties caused by fire that occurred in a nightclub in Bucharest.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I express my deep condolences to you, families and relatives of the victims and all the people of Romania, I wish healing to the wounded."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi