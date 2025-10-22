Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 21:01
    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

    On October 22, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis, met with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Report informs.

    Highlighting the strong friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Speaker Gafarova emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits, bilateral meetings, and signed agreements in advancing interstate relations.

    The meeting underscored the significant opportunities for further development of bilateral ties across various sectors.

    The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker briefed the Estonian Foreign Minister on the Washington summit and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as her recent meeting with her Armenian counterpart in Geneva.

    Touching upon his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Margus Tsahkna congratulated Azerbaijan on the achievements reached with Armenia during the Washington summit and praised Azerbaijan"s role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

    Both officials highlighted interparliamentary ties as a cornerstone of bilateral and multilateral relations, stressing the importance of cooperation within international platforms and the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups.

    Margus Tsahkna Sahiba Gafarova Estonia
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Estoniya parlamentlərarası əlaqələri müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Эстония обсудили межпарламентские связи

    Latest News

    21:01
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm vote

    Other countries
    20:42

    More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis study in Hungary

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine to cooperate in humanitarian demining

    Other
    20:27

    President of Hungary awards Azerbaijani MP

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December

    Foreign policy
    20:08

    Ambassador: Hungary preparing for next session of strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    UN says 12 international staff held in compound in Yemen have left Sanaa

    Other countries
    19:42
    Photo

    Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed