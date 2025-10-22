Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

On October 22, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis, met with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Report informs.

Highlighting the strong friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Speaker Gafarova emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits, bilateral meetings, and signed agreements in advancing interstate relations.

The meeting underscored the significant opportunities for further development of bilateral ties across various sectors.

The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker briefed the Estonian Foreign Minister on the Washington summit and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as her recent meeting with her Armenian counterpart in Geneva.

Touching upon his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Margus Tsahkna congratulated Azerbaijan on the achievements reached with Armenia during the Washington summit and praised Azerbaijan"s role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Both officials highlighted interparliamentary ties as a cornerstone of bilateral and multilateral relations, stressing the importance of cooperation within international platforms and the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups.