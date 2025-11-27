Azerbaijani MFA offers condolences to China over fire in Hong Kong

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 17:52
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed its condolences to China over the fire that broke out in a residential complex in the Tai Po, ​​Hong Kong, Report informs.

    "We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, which has claimed many lives and caused injuries.

    We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    Our thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong, China during this difficult time," the MFA posted on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Honq-Konqdakı yanğınla bağlı Çinə başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана соболезнует КНР в связи с многочисленными жертвами при пожаре в Гонконге

