Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 13:52
    Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Saudi Arabia

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

    "We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent attacks on civilian infrastructures. We wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured. We wish the bereaved families strength and patience in the face of this tragic loss," the MFA said in a post on X.

    On October 11, twelve people were killed and 309 injured as a result of the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Condolences Saudi Arabia
    Azərbaycan XİN Səudiyyə Ərəbistanına başsağlığı verib
    Азербайджан выразил соболезнования Саудовской Аравии после нападений на гражданскую инфраструктуру
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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