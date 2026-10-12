Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Equatorial Guinea and Spain on national days

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Equatorial Guinea and Spain on the occasion of their National Days.

According to Report, the ministry has shared posts on X in this regard.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of Equatorial Guinea's National Day! Happy National Day!" reads the post.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of Spain's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in another post.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of Equatorial Guinea’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇬🇶 #EquatorialGuinea https://t.co/L2OYpcxzXC — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 12, 2026