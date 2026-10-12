Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Equatorial Guinea and Spain on national days

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:34
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Equatorial Guinea and Spain on national days

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Equatorial Guinea and Spain on the occasion of their National Days.

    According to Report, the ministry has shared posts on X in this regard.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of Equatorial Guinea's National Day! Happy National Day!" reads the post.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of Spain's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in another post.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) National Day Equatorial Guinea Spain
    XİN Ekvatorial Qvineya və İspaniyanı Milli Günləri münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Экваториальную Гвинею и Испанию с национальными праздниками
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed