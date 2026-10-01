Azerbaijani MFA congratulates China and Nigeria on National Day

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated China and Nigeria on the occasion of their National Day.

According to Report, the ministry shared the congratulatory message on its official X social media account.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of China’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇨🇳@MFA_China pic.twitter.com/9K5v2kpwqF — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 1, 2026