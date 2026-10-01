Azerbaijani MFA congratulates China and Nigeria on National Day
Foreign policy
- 01 October, 2026
- 12:34
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated China and Nigeria on the occasion of their National Day.
According to Report, the ministry shared the congratulatory message on its official X social media account.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of China’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 1, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇨🇳@MFA_China pic.twitter.com/9K5v2kpwqF
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of Nigeria’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 1, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇳🇬@NigeriaMFA pic.twitter.com/JeglBNGS0p
XİN Çini və Nigeriyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Китай и Нигерию с национальными праздниками
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