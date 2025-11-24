Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Brunei on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 19:48
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Brunei on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Brunei Darussalam on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Report informs.

    "Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam. We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Brunei Darussalam," the minister posted on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN diplomatik münasibətlərin qurulmasının 30 illiyi münasibətilə Bruneyi təbrik edib
    Азербайджан поздравил Бруней с 30-летием дипотношений

