Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Brunei on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2025
- 19:48
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Brunei Darussalam on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Report informs.
"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam. We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Brunei Darussalam," the minister posted on X.
