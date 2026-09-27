Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijani martyrs commemorated in Los Angeles

    Foreign policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 09:45
    Azerbaijani martyrs commemorated in Los Angeles

    The martyrs who lost their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were commemorated in Los Angeles, California, the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Turkish Consul General in Los Angeles Menekşe Onuk and representatives of the Azerbaijani community attended the event.

    The documentary film WE dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War and produced by the Baku Media Center and Azerbaijanfilm Studio, was screened as part of the event.

    Azerbaijani martyrs commemorated in Los Angeles
    Azerbaijani martyrs commemorated in Los Angeles
    Azerbaijani martyrs commemorated in Los Angeles
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