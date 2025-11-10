Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 15:52
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has shared a post commemorating Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Memorial Day, Report informs.

    "Today marks the 87th anniversary of the death of the founder of the fraternal Turkish Republic – the great statesman, military leader, and reformer Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. With deep respect, we remember the man whose ideas and legacy remain forever in the hearts of our fraternal peoples," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

    Azərbaycan XİN Atatürkün vəfatının ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    МИД Азербайджана почтил память Мустафы Кемаля Ататюрка

