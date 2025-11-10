Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has shared a post commemorating Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Memorial Day, Report informs.

"Today marks the 87th anniversary of the death of the founder of the fraternal Turkish Republic – the great statesman, military leader, and reformer Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. With deep respect, we remember the man whose ideas and legacy remain forever in the hearts of our fraternal peoples," the ministry wrote on Facebook.