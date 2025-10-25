Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 10:59
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people. Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties," the MFA wrote on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Azerbaijan Kazakhstan national day
    Azərbaycan XİN Qazaxıstanı təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Казахстан с Днем Республики

    Latest News

    12:31

    EU ambassador: Recent decisions between Baku and Yerevan will aid peace

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance package

    Health
    12:10

    Price of Azeri Light crude rises to $67.84 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    11:58

    Vietnam confirms 2 new deputy prime ministers, 3 ministers

    Other countries
    11:49

    TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation

    Health
    11:39

    17 drown as migrant boat sinks off Türkiye

    Region
    11:37

    Azerbaijan's first liver receiver from deceased donor: 'I feel reborn'

    Health
    11:27

    Toyota to inform Trump of plan to import US-made vehicles to Japan

    Other countries
    All News Feed