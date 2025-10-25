Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan
Foreign policy
- 25 October, 2025
- 10:59
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Kazakhstan on its National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people. Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties," the MFA wrote on X.
