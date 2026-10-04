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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Lesotho on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 10:35
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Lesotho on Independence Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Lesotho on its Independence Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho on the occasion of Lesotho's National Day! Happy National Day!" reads the post.

    The country (formerly known as Basutoland) became a sovereign state upon gaining independence from Great Britain on October 4, 1966.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Independence Day Lesotho
    XİN Lesotonun Müstəqillik Gününü təbrik edib
    В МИД Азербайджана поздравили Лесото по случаю Дня независимости
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