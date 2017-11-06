 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister pays an official visit to Sweden

    Mammadyarov will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström and other officials

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov pays official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden. 

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). 

    The visit will be held on November 6-7.

    Within the framework of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström and other officials.

    Notably, Foreign Minister Wallström paid a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on 10 February, 2016.

